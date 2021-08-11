Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Noah worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,900,000 after acquiring an additional 225,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,858,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 156,570 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Noah by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 234,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,259,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

NOAH stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

