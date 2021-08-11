Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The First Bancorp were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNLC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The First Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in The First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The First Bancorp by 41.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments raised its holdings in The First Bancorp by 82.4% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 18,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The First Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $326.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.60. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $32.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This is a boost from The First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC).

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.