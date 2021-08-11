Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,625 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of DSP Group worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Shares of DSPG opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $386.91 million, a P/E ratio of -72.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DSPG. Cowen raised their target price on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.