Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 73,669 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 73,669 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 103,034 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 268,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TACO shares. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

TACO opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $314.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

