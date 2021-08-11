Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 748 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 590.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 101,848 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 210.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 65,175 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $32,052.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,589. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $469.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.