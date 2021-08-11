Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,467,000 after acquiring an additional 216,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $76,548,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,177,000 after acquiring an additional 498,350 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,057,000 after acquiring an additional 787,248 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,753,555 shares of company stock worth $875,680,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

