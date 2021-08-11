Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
JRO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,258. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Read More: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.