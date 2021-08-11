Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

JRO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,258. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

