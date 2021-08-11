Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of NIQ traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. 3,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,779. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $15.70.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
