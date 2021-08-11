Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 213.34% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%.

Shares of NUWE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,884. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuwellis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

