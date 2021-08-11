NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. NV5 Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.550 EPS.

NVEE stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.98. 3,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $233,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.