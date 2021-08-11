NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $98.32, but opened at $101.73. NV5 Global shares last traded at $100.94, with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $928,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,109.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $233,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,237 shares of company stock worth $6,069,986. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00.

About NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

