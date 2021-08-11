nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.840-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.nVent Electric also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

Shares of NVT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.77. 639,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,457. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,326,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.43. nVent Electric has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $34.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

