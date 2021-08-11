NZS Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 133,485 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 133,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,416,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

