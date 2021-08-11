NZS Capital LLC Invests $14.37 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,000. Ball makes up approximately 1.3% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

BLL traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.54. 2,879,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $73.90 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.