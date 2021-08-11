NZS Capital LLC Invests $3.29 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $29,563,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

Shares of Affirm stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.62. 2,256,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.67.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

