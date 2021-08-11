NZS Capital LLC Invests $46.74 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 243,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,741,000. Texas Instruments accounts for about 4.3% of NZS Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.50. 2,288,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,879. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.