NZS Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,737 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 203,152.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 249,877 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $10.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,725.58. 764,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,135. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,535.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

