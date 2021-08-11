NZS Capital LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 232,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,734,000. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.8% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $75.03. 31,231,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,930,002. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,272,584. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.