Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $61.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oak Street Health traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00. Approximately 8,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,395,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,214,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $436,657,836.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,209,229 shares of company stock worth $491,980,789 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth $127,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.44.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

