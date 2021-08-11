Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) PT Raised to $8.00

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $7.31.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,704,344.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,411 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $128,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 40.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,615 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,689,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 91,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

