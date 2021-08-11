Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Purchases 796 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.7% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 379.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,349 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,593,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,924. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

