Oasis Network Price Up 21% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $142.22 million and approximately $28.31 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001701 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

