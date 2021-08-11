Ocean Capital Management LLC Buys 86 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 0.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

SHOP traded down $40.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,485.23. 916,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,872. The firm has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a PE ratio of 76.68, a PEG ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,452.19. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

