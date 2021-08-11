Ocean Capital Management LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $12.79 on Wednesday, reaching $239.88. 5,452,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.88. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $97.23 and a one year high of $272.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.17 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.59.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total value of $1,159,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,834 shares of company stock valued at $77,432,103. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

