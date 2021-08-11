Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.6% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,468,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,846. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.04. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

