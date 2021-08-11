Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of ODC stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

