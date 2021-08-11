Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CFO Buys $98,175.00 in Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CFO Bradley S. Adams acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $98,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 175,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,529. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $330.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%. Equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSBC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

