Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Director Thomas Hendrickson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.41.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

