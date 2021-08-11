ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

ON stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.44. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

