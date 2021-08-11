ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ON24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

NYSE ONTF opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $259,748,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $176,474,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $48,510,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $44,745,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $44,046,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

