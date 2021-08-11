ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.