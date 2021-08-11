Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CEO Michael P. Plisinski Sells 29,592 Shares of Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael P. Plisinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $127,908.00.

ONTO opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.49. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

