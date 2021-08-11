OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

OPGN opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.57. OpGen has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 838.33% and a negative return on equity of 120.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPGN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in OpGen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

