Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at $22,783,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,794,000 after purchasing an additional 163,880 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,757,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.