Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lessened by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,219 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 41.8% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,779,800. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $91.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.