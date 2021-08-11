OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OSUR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 28,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,455. The firm has a market cap of $804.51 million, a PE ratio of -161.69 and a beta of -0.30. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 624,524 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 70,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

