Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 334 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,038,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after buying an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after buying an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after buying an additional 123,763 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.90.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $171.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $178.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.20.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

