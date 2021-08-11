Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 5.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 513.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

