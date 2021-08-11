Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 656 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,875,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 357,294 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 322,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 317,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.52.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,102,123. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.