Oshkosh Co. (OSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on August 30th

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend payment by 41.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Oshkosh has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE OSK opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.17. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.