Osisko Gold Royalties’ (OR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$19.00 price objective on the stock.

OR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.64.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$15.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.39 and a 12-month high of C$18.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5412721 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.