OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

OTCM stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $54.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from OTC Markets Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

