Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.38

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.38 and last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -7.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

In other Outset Medical news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $848,393.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $148,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $769,402.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,482,908. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

