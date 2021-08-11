Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of OMI stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. 612,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,212. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.22.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,874 shares of company stock worth $8,015,379 in the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

