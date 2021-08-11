Owlet (OWLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Owlet to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Shares of OWLT opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Owlet has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OWLT shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

