Pacific Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,358. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.89.

