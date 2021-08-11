Pacific Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.7% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after acquiring an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.21. 33,962,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,244,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $369.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

