Pacific Financial Group Inc. Invests $222,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.93. 4,684,220 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

