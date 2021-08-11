Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,730 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period.

BNDX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.90. 1,950,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,251. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

