Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after buying an additional 436,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Caterpillar by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT traded up $7.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.66. 7,771,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,002. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.65 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.29. The company has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

